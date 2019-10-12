UrduPoint.com
Germany to Halt Arms Exports to Turkey Over Ankara's Offensive in Syria - Top Diplomat

The German government will not approve new arms supplies to Turkey due to the latter's military offensive in northeastern Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The German government will not approve new arms supplies to Turkey due to the latter's military offensive in northeastern Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"In view of the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria, the Federal government will not issue permits for new supplies of defense products that might be used by Turkey in Syria," Maas said in an interview released on Saturday.

Right after the start of Ankara's Operation Peace Spring, Maas slammed the operation and called on Turkey to stop it, noting that the offensive runs the risk of destabilizing the region and reinforcing the positions of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

