German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas promised on Monday to provide active support to the incoming president of United States Joe Biden, who he said would have to deal with Donald Trump's divisive legacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas promised on Monday to provide active support to the incoming president of United States Joe Biden, who he said would have to deal with Donald Trump's divisive legacy.

"Joe Biden will have his hands full clearing up the rubble left by Trump. It is in Europe's interest that he succeeds. We are ready to provide active support, e.g. for Biden's 'network of democracies,' which fits well in with our 'alliance for the multeralism'," he tweeted.

Biden will be sworn in outside the US Capitol on January 20. Trump, a Republican, said over the weekend that he would not serve a second term, ending his standoff with Democrats over what he claimed was a fraudulent presidential election.

The Capitol was the scene of chaos last Wednesday when thousands of Trump's supporters stormed the Congress while it was in session to certify the results of November's vote. The outgoing president has been widely blamed for fomenting the unrest, which left five people dead.