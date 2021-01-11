UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Help Biden Rectify Impact Of Trump's Divisive Presidency - Maas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:48 PM

Germany to Help Biden Rectify Impact of Trump's Divisive Presidency - Maas

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas promised on Monday to provide active support to the incoming president of United States Joe Biden, who he said would have to deal with Donald Trump's divisive legacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas promised on Monday to provide active support to the incoming president of United States Joe Biden, who he said would have to deal with Donald Trump's divisive legacy.

"Joe Biden will have his hands full clearing up the rubble left by Trump. It is in Europe's interest that he succeeds. We are ready to provide active support, e.g. for Biden's 'network of democracies,' which fits well in with our 'alliance for the multeralism'," he tweeted.

Biden will be sworn in outside the US Capitol on January 20. Trump, a Republican, said over the weekend that he would not serve a second term, ending his standoff with Democrats over what he claimed was a fraudulent presidential election.

The Capitol was the scene of chaos last Wednesday when thousands of Trump's supporters stormed the Congress while it was in session to certify the results of November's vote. The outgoing president has been widely blamed for fomenting the unrest, which left five people dead.

Related Topics

Election Dead Europe Vote German Trump Alliance United States January November Democrats Congress

Recent Stories

DG ISPR addresses press conference

6 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Looks Forward to Cooperation With Bei ..

2 minutes ago

Man City boss Guardiola confused by football's vir ..

2 minutes ago

Twitter Shares Down 8.3% After Trump Ban

3 minutes ago

One die, four injured in Kohat road accident

3 minutes ago

‘I’ll welcome Mohammad Amir if he plays and pe ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.