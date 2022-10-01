Germany to Help Moldova Acquire Drones, Other Modern Military Equipment - Defense Minister

Germany will help Moldova purchase military drones and other equipment for Moldovan forces, as Berlin is ready to further strengthen its cooperation with Chisinau, German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Germany will help Moldova purchase military drones and other equipment for Moldovan forces, as Berlin is ready to further strengthen its cooperation with Chisinau, German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday.

"It is no secret if I say that Germany will help Moldova buy military drones and other military equipment for the national army (of Moldova). I will not give details, it is not the right time, but I assure you that we will take good decisions on this matter," Lambrecht stated during a briefing at a meeting with her Moldovan counterpart, Anatolie Nosatii, in Chisinau.

Lambrecht also said that Germany was willing to intensify its military partnership with Moldova.

Nosatii, in turn, welcomed the German assistance to his country, saying that Germany had provided military transport to the Moldovan military and trained a number of its officers.

The Moldovan government reinforced efforts to strengthen its military amid the crisis in neighboring Ukraine. In June, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Moldova would receive an additional 40 million Euros ($39 million) from the European Defence Fund to double its military budget. Moldovan officials have stated the country would acquire modern drones, armored vehicles and other equipment with the support of the EU.

Moldova is a neutral country according to its constitution but has been cooperating with NATO since 1994 within the alliance's so-called Partnership for Peace program.