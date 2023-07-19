Open Menu

Germany To Help Ukraine Find Alternative Route For Grain Export - Baerbock

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Germany to Help Ukraine Find Alternative Route for Grain Export - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday that her country would support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in finding an alternative export route for Ukrainian grain after Russia pulled out of the deal over a lack of progress on its demand

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday that her country would support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in finding an alternative export route for Ukrainian grain after Russia pulled out of the deal over a lack of progress on its demands.

"Even if the Black Sea route can hardly be replaced, we support Zelenskyy and Ukraine and will leave no stone unturned in the search for alternative transport routes. For example, via the EU Solidarity Lanes by barge, rail and road," she said on social media.

A senior EU official told media on Tuesday that the European Union was still working with international mediators to convince Russia to return to the Black Sea grain export deal. A parallel effort is underway to get more Ukrainian grain exported by land to EU member states, the official said.

Russia and Ukraine struck the Turkey- and UN-brokered package deal in July 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the now expired deal, Moscow argued that the component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the pact was de facto terminated, however, Russia would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow were fulfilled.

Ukraine and its EU donors insist that Ukrainian grain is vital to feeding the world's least developed countries, but UN data show that the largest share of Ukrainian grain exports ended up in the EU, while Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia received slightly over 2% of the grain.

Related Topics

Somalia Afghanistan World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Yemen German European Union Road Progress Ethiopia Sudan July Media From Share

Recent Stories

Russia Showed Endurance, Tolerance When Extending ..

Russia Showed Endurance, Tolerance When Extending Grain Deal - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Russia Harvests Over 21 Million Tonnes of Grain - ..

Russia Harvests Over 21 Million Tonnes of Grain - Agriculture Minister

3 minutes ago
 US Oil Demand Underwhelms Even After Biden Admin. ..

US Oil Demand Underwhelms Even After Biden Admin. Stops Reserve Draws

3 minutes ago
 New $1.3Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes NASAMS, D ..

New $1.3Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes NASAMS, Drones, Artillery Rounds - Pent ..

11 minutes ago
 Hungary's Szijjarto Says Ukraine's Suppliers of Cl ..

Hungary's Szijjarto Says Ukraine's Suppliers of Cluster Munitions Liable for Cas ..

11 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Apologizes to LGBT Veterans for ..

UK Prime Minister Apologizes to LGBT Veterans for Gay Ban in Military Before 200 ..

11 minutes ago
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar vi ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visits three districts

11 minutes ago
 National IT seminar to converge efforts for IT gro ..

National IT seminar to converge efforts for IT growth; its role in sustainable d ..

22 minutes ago
 Railway track in Hyderabad restored after 8 hours

Railway track in Hyderabad restored after 8 hours

11 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Says Doubtful Western Troops ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says Doubtful Western Troops Will Enter Ukrainian Battlefie ..

2 minutes ago
 Tajikistan's Rahmon Attends Gulf-Central Asia Summ ..

Tajikistan's Rahmon Attends Gulf-Central Asia Summit in Jeddah - Presidential Of ..

2 minutes ago
 US Fining Deutsche Bank $186Mln for Failing to Add ..

US Fining Deutsche Bank $186Mln for Failing to Address Money Laundering - Federa ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World