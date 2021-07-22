Germany to Help Ukraine Negotiate Gas Transit Deal Extension Post-Merkel - US Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The current German government under Chancellor Angela Merkel is committing itself and future governments to helping Ukraine negotiate an extension of its gas transit agreement beyond its current 2024 deadline, a Senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

"Germany is committing, in writing, to use all of its available leverage to negotiate [a gas transit] agreement... we really look forward to engaging with a future German government intensively on the implementation of these commitments," the official said.