Germany To Help Ukraine Transition From Fossil Energy To Green One - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Germany to Help Ukraine Transition From Fossil Energy to Green One - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Germany sees a need to redirect Ukraine from fossil fuel supply to green energy, including in the context of existing hydrogen projects, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"It is important to become more independent when it comes to energy supply as Europeans, but also when looking to the energy supply of Ukraine through Ukraine that we support Ukraine. And we need to support Ukraine to make the transition from a fossil energy supply and a fossil energy supply of Europe and move towards green energy supply. This is why we have hydrogen projects and many other energy projects," Baerbock said during a joint press briefing with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States and the European Union have many plans and projects to deal with the issue of becoming more independent as regards energy supplies in Europe, Baerbock added.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been a source of controversy between Russia, Germany and the United States since its inception, with Washington actively trying to discourage all involved parties from implementing the project. However, in July, the US and Germany struck a deal that implied the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without the threat of US sanctions.

The pipeline's construction was finally concluded in September and still has to pass through the certification in Germany, which has been temporarily put on hold as Germany's Federal Network Agency suspended the certification process last month in November, saying it has yet to receive all the necessary documents.

