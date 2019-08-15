Germany to Increase Monthly Benefits to Holocaust Survivors - Netanyahu

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The German government has agreed to increase monthly payments to Holocaust survivors by hundreds of Euros , Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

"We have been holding contacts with the German government on giving supplemental assistance to Holocaust survivors; this is in addition to the assistance supplements that we are giving.

The German government has just informed us that they will be giving a supplement to thousands of Holocaust survivors: Hundreds of Euro per month. This is important. These people deserve it. I thank the German government," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

The benefits to Holocaust survivors are paid as part of the Reparations Agreement between Israel and the Federal Republic of Germany that was signed in September 1952.