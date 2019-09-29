UrduPoint.com
Germany To Increase Police Presence At All National Borders - Interior Minister

Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:50 AM

Germany to Increase Police Presence at All National Borders - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Germany will increase police presence at all German national borders to prevent illegal arrivals in the country, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Sunday.

On Wednesday, Seehofer announced that the increased control at the border with Austria, which was introduced amid migrants influx in 2015, was extended to the first half of 2020.

"The security begins at the border. Together with the renewed decree concerning the control at the border with Austria I have instructed the police to intensify [personal] searches at all German borders.

We are watching all borders of our country," Seehofer said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Germany has become one of the countries most affected by the migration crisis in Europe, which broke out in 2015 with a huge influx of people fleeing armed conflicts in the middle East and North Africa. Germany currently has the largest share of migrants in the total population among EU states ” 12 percent, according to the World Population Review.

