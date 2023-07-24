Open Menu

Germany To Invest $22Bln In Munitions Acquisition By 2031 - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Germany to Invest $22Bln in Munitions Acquisition by 2031 - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Germany plans to address its munitions deficit by spending over 20 billion euro ($22.2 billion) on munitions by 2031, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.

"By 2031, we must and want to invest well over 20 billion Euros in ammunition," Pistorius told Spiegel in an interview.

He added that without ammunition, even the most modern weapon systems are of no use, "even if they are standing in our backyard ready to deploy."

Western countries have been facing the issue of munitions deficit after massive shipments to Ukraine, where the munitions are spent quickly due to high intensity of military action.

On June 19, the German Defense Ministry said that there are only 20,000 high explosive artillery shells left in its stocks.

In June, Spiegel reported that the German government has been preparing a deal for a long-term supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine as well as for meeting its own demands.

Moscow has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German Germany Euro April June Stocks All Government Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

34 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

1 hour ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

3 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

4 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

4 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

4 hours ago

More Stories From World