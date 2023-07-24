Germany to Invest $22Bln in Munitions Acquisition by 2031 - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Germany plans to address its munitions deficit by spending over 20 billion euro ($22.2 billion) on munitions by 2031, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.

"By 2031, we must and want to invest well over 20 billion Euros in ammunition," Pistorius told Spiegel in an interview.

He added that without ammunition, even the most modern weapon systems are of no use, "even if they are standing in our backyard ready to deploy."

Western countries have been facing the issue of munitions deficit after massive shipments to Ukraine, where the munitions are spent quickly due to high intensity of military action.

On June 19, the German Defense Ministry said that there are only 20,000 high explosive artillery shells left in its stocks.

In June, Spiegel reported that the German government has been preparing a deal for a long-term supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine as well as for meeting its own demands.

Moscow has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.