UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Invest $50Bln In Climate Protection - Vice-Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:42 PM

Germany to Invest $50Bln in Climate Protection - Vice-Chancellor

New climate protection will cost Germany $50 billion until 2023, Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday after the coalition government unveiled a package of measures to cut carbon emissions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) New climate protection will cost Germany $50 billion until 2023, Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday after the coalition government unveiled a package of measures to cut carbon emissions.

"We are talking about massive investments in climate protection. To this end, we plan to allocate over 45 billion Euros," he told reporters.

The announcement was made as tens of thousands protested against perceived government inaction on the climate crisis outside the German parliament in Berlin.

Scholz said the strategy, which his Social Democrats had hammered out together with the conservatives, was the next major step in tackling climate change.

Germany vowed to shut all coal-powered and nuclear plants. The new plan reaffirmed the goal of generating 65 percent of power from renewables by 2030.

The money will come from a designated EU climate fund, Scholz said, as well as from the planned rise in surcharge for plane tickets and greenhouse emissions in the automotive industry.

Related Topics

Parliament Nuclear German Germany Berlin Money Democrats All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

9 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

10 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

40 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

55 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

55 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.