UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Invest 62 Bn Euros By 2030 To Modernise Rail Network

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:48 PM

Germany to invest 62 bn euros by 2030 to modernise rail network

The German government on Tuesday agreed to pump 62 billion euros into modernising its rail network system, as part of a wider plan to incite commuters to opt for greener public transport options

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The German government on Tuesday agreed to pump 62 billion Euros into modernising its rail network system, as part of a wider plan to incite commuters to opt for greener public transport options.

"We've just signed the most important programme of modernisation ever in Germany," said Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer. Besides the massive sum stumped up by the state, equivalent to $69 billion, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn will also plow an additional 24 billion euros into the renewal programme.

Related Topics

German Germany Government Billion

Recent Stories

Destinies of the people of GB and AJK are entwined ..

19 seconds ago

Chairman PRCS Abrar-ul-Haq visits NUST; vows to en ..

5 minutes ago

HR&MA minister takes notice of deaf girl rape inci ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar, Multan qualifies for Badminton finals of ..

3 minutes ago

MUET to organize sports week from Feb 04

10 minutes ago

Soybean futures close higher

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.