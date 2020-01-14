Germany to invest 62 bn euros by 2030 to modernise rail network

The German government on Tuesday agreed to pump 62 billion euros into modernising its rail network system, as part of a wider plan to incite commuters to opt for greener public transport options

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The German government on Tuesday agreed to pump 62 billion Euros into modernising its rail network system, as part of a wider plan to incite commuters to opt for greener public transport options.

"We've just signed the most important programme of modernisation ever in Germany," said Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer. Besides the massive sum stumped up by the state, equivalent to $69 billion, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn will also plow an additional 24 billion euros into the renewal programme.