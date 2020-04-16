Germany to Keep Boosting Support for WHO After US Funding Hold - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Germany will continue increasing financial support for the World Health Organization regardless of the US halt on funding, the foreign minister said Thursday.

Speaking to the press after a meeting of 28 top EU diplomats, Heiko Maas said that "jumping in to fill the gap" in the UN health agency's budget would have sent a wrong signal.

"This can be interpreted as encouragement ... Nonetheless, Germany has increased WHO funding in recent weeks and we stand ready to increase contributions to the WHO," he added.

Germany will talk to the US and would appreciate if Washington engaged with the WHO and found a way out of this situation, Maas told reporters.

He stressed that the WHO was the "backbone of the fight against the pandemic" and criticized the US for picking the worst time possible to pull the plug on funding.

EU foreign ministers have agreed to prop up the international organization, Maas said, adding any attempt to weaken it now "would be nothing less of throwing a pilot out of a flying plane."