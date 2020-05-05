UrduPoint.com
Germany To Keep Social Distancing Measures Over Pandemic For Months To Come - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

The practice of maintaining social distance aimed at slowing down the spread of the coronavirus infection will remain part of everyday life in Germany for several more months, President of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler said on Tuesday

The Robert Koch Institute is part of the German Health Ministry that monitors the epidemiological situation in the country and the world.

"A new normality, a new daily routine of keeping our distance, hygiene, I think that it will definitely accompany us for several months. We must learn this important lesson and get used to it so that we can return to our normal life like we all want. I think that compliance with these measures is a doable task, we must not relax, we must maintain discipline and success, on which we worked hard through creative solutions and the involvement of the people who implemented them. In my opinion, maintaining distance is part of the new normality until it passes," Wieler said at a press conference.

Speaking about the second and possibly third waves of the pandemic, which the Koch Institute considers almost inevitable, Wieler noted that Germany would be better prepared for them, and targeted measures would most likely be introduced to cope with potential outbreaks.

"The training is definitely good, we have done a lot of work in recent weeks ... We will have better therapeutic work, doctors now know much more what to do with patients. Our preparedness is definitely better [than before the first wave]," the president of the institute said.

According to him, Germany can currently conduct 860,000 tests for the coronavirus weekly and 467,000 were done last week.

Germany has so far confirmed 163,175 COVID-19 cases, 6,692 deaths and 132,700 recoveries, according to the Robert Koch Institute update. Due to the slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus have been phased out since April 21.

