UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Lift Border Controls With EU Neighbors From June 15

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:11 PM

Germany to Lift Border Controls With EU Neighbors From June 15

Germany will lift coronavirus curbs on cross-border travel with Austria, Switzerland and Denmark starting June 15, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Germany will lift coronavirus curbs on cross-border travel with Austria, Switzerland and Denmark starting June 15, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Wednesday.

"We have decided to lift restrictions on travel to neighboring EU countries from June 15," he said at a news briefing, adding Germany had no border controls with the remaining neighbors.

Restrictions on air travel to Italy will also be scrapped on June 15. Passenger traffic to Spain will be allowed to resume on June 21.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that his country would lift entry restrictions for EU nationals from 31 countries.

"Starting midnight on June 16, we will cancel coronavirus-related restrictions, including a 14-day quarantine and a mandatory coronavirus test for arrivals from 31 countries," he told reporters.

These include all EU member states, European Economic Area nations and the European Free Trade Association, with the exception of the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain and Portugal.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Traffic Germany Austria Spain Italy United Kingdom Portugal Switzerland Sweden Denmark June Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

14 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

14 minutes ago

DHA provides licenses to 37 health facilities and ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police discuss safe ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cyn ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.