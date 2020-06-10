Germany to Lift Border Controls With EU Neighbors From June 15

Germany will lift coronavirus curbs on cross-border travel with Austria, Switzerland and Denmark starting June 15, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Wednesday

"We have decided to lift restrictions on travel to neighboring EU countries from June 15," he said at a news briefing, adding Germany had no border controls with the remaining neighbors.

Restrictions on air travel to Italy will also be scrapped on June 15. Passenger traffic to Spain will be allowed to resume on June 21.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that his country would lift entry restrictions for EU nationals from 31 countries.

"Starting midnight on June 16, we will cancel coronavirus-related restrictions, including a 14-day quarantine and a mandatory coronavirus test for arrivals from 31 countries," he told reporters.

These include all EU member states, European Economic Area nations and the European Free Trade Association, with the exception of the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain and Portugal.