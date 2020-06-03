UrduPoint.com
Germany To Lift Travel Warning For Europe From June 15

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:44 PM

Germany to lift travel warning for Europe from June 15

Germany will lift its blanket travel warning for European nations from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday, as the continent looks to further ease restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Germany will lift its blanket travel warning for European nations from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday, as the continent looks to further ease restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.

Germany introduced an unprecedented warning against all foreign travel in mid-March. But with new infections sharply down, the government is looking for ways to restart the economy.

"We have decided today that the travel warning for the named circle of countries will not be continued but replaced by travel advice," Maas said, referring to EU nations, other Schengen countries and Britain.

The individual advice will be on a total of 31 nations, "provided that there are no longer any entry bans or large-scale lockdowns in the respective countries", he said.

The advice could still include warnings against travel to certain countries, such as Norway and Spain, which still have their own entry restrictions in place.

Germany will be watching contagion data very carefully, Maas added, saying that warnings could be reintroduced if new infections were to reach 50 per 100,000 people in a week in the country concerned.

Germany reported just 342 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday -- down from more than 6,000 a day at the height of new infections in March.

