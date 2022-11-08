UrduPoint.com

Germany To Lose $64Bln In 2022 To Energy Price Hike - Research

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 09:37 PM

The energy crisis will drain 64 billion euros ($64 billion) from Germany this year, with the 2021-2023 total expected to hover below 110 billion euros, the Ifo Institute in Munich has estimated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The energy crisis will drain 64 billion Euros ($64 billion) from Germany this year, with the 2021-2023 total expected to hover below 110 billion euros, the Ifo Institute in Munich has estimated.

Germany lost nearly half that income last year and is looking at another 9 billion euros in real income losses in 2023, making the three-year total the worst since the late 1970s energy crisis, which took Germany five years to get over.

In terms of national economic output, Germany stands to lose 1.8% of gross domestic product this year and 0.2% in 2023. It lost 1.8% post-pandemic in 2021.

"This gives us a real income loss over those three years of almost EUR 110 billion, or 3.0 percent of annual economic output.

The only time this figure was higher was during the second oil crisis of 1979-81, when the loss in economic output was 4 percent," the Ifo head of forecasts, Timo Wollmershaeuser, said.

The decline follows months of rising energy prices in 2021 that continued to grow this year after Europe curbed energy imports from Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. These and other factors are expected to have a lasting effect on the German economy.

"We can expect the current drop in real income to persist over the next few years. First, losing Russia as a supplier means that energy prices will likely remain high for the long term. Second, Germany won't free itself from its dependency on energy imports overnight," Wollmershaeuser predicted.

