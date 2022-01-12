UrduPoint.com

Germany To Maintain Efforts To Revive Normandy Format Talks On Ukraine - Scholz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Berlin will continue attempting to revive the Normandy Format talks on Ukraine and maintaining security in Europe through dialogue with Russia in different ways, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday

The Normandy Format talks were established on June 6, 2014, when leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine met on the 70th anniversary of the landing of Allied forces at Normandy during World War II. The grouping was established to discuss paths to resolve the Donbas war in eastern Ukraine.

"We are actively working on the new possibility to revive the Normandy Format and to overcome the crisis in Ukraine.

This is a serious threat to European security, troops movement along the Ukrainian border should be of concern and it concerns me personally," Scholz said answering the questions of German lawmakers.

The chancellor added that the joint declaration on the inviolability of European states' territorial integrity is a cornerstone of its security. Germany will continue efforts with NATO and the United States to revive all means of dialogue to ensure security in Europe, Scholz concluded.

