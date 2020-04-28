UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Make Masks Mandatory In All Shops: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:55 PM

Germany to make masks mandatory in all shops: official

Face masks are to become mandatory in shops across Germany, after Berlin on Tuesday became the last state requiring shoppers to cover their faces to prevent coronavirus transmission

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Face masks are to become mandatory in shops across Germany, after Berlin on Tuesday became the last state requiring shoppers to cover their faces to prevent coronavirus transmission.

Berlin will require shoppers to wear masks from Wednesday, said Berlin interior minister Andreas Geisel, citing "protection of workers in supermarkets and shops" as a reason.

Masks have been mandatory on trains and buses in all of the country's 16 Federal states since Monday as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Germany Berlin All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan agree to evacuate Pakistani workers

25 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu teams to participate in closed training ..

25 minutes ago

Former Liverpool 'legend' Michael Robinson dies at ..

20 seconds ago

France to Reopen Kindergartens, Primary Schools Fr ..

21 seconds ago

UN Official Urges Belarusians to Stay Home Due to ..

23 seconds ago

Sharjah Social Services Department continues to pr ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.