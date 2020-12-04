UrduPoint.com
Germany To Make Vaccination Against COVID-19 Free, Voluntary - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Germany to Make Vaccination Against COVID-19 Free, Voluntary - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The German government on Friday pledged that the population would be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease for free and on a voluntary basis, a representative of country's Health Ministry and the government spokesman said during a joint briefing on Friday.

"The vaccination will be free of charge regardless of whether there is insurance and what type it is. The costs will be covered, " the health ministry spokesperson said when asked about the price for the procedure.

Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert explained that the procedure will be voluntary, adding that the government will launch a "massive information campaign" to clarify all questions regarding vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.

The situation in Germany remains tense, according to the national authorities, which project the extension of coronavirus-related restrictions, introduced last month, until January 10.

As of Friday, Germany has confirmed 1,145,645 COVID-19 cases and 18,097 related fatalities.

More Stories From World

