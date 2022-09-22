- Home
Germany To Nationalize Gazprom's Subsidiary Sefe - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Germany plans to nationalize Gazprom's subsidiary Securing Energy for Europe (Sefe), Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing government sources.
Sefe is already under Federal trusteeship.
