Germany to Offer Booster Shots to Senior Citizens in Fall - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said states would begin giving COVID-19 booster shots to senior citizens in fall after warning that the outbreak was not over.

"We will have to begin vaccinating the elderly again in fall. That is we will be administering additional shots. So, vaccination centers will stay open," she told reporters.

Germany removed priority limits on who may receive a shot on June 7, allowing people aged 12 and over to sign up for an appointment. The government plans to have those who want it vaccinated by the end of summer.

Merkel, who spoke after a conference with regional governors, said that she was encouraged by infection trends but admitted that her government was concerned about the "more aggressive" Indian variant spreading in the United Kingdom.