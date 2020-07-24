UrduPoint.com
Germany To Offer Free Coronavirus Tests To Returning Travellers

Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:57 PM

Germany to offer free coronavirus tests to returning travellers

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Germany will offer free coronavirus tests to all returning travellers in new measures agreed Friday, as concerns grow over a surge due to summer travel.

"Those returning from risk countries should be tested, and those returning from non-risk countries will also have the option," said Berlin health minister Dilek Kalayci after the measures were agreed by the health ministers of Germany's 16 states.

She said the tests would initially be non-mandatory and the cost would be covered by the state in all cases.

