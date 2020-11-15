Germany to Open Hundreds of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers From December - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Hundreds of coronavirus vaccination centers will be set up across Germany starting in December, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, citing data from the health ministries of all 16 Federal states of Germany.

According to the newspaper, the authorities hope for a quick start of mass vaccination in light of the recent positive results of the vaccine trials by German BioNTech biopharmaceutical company and US Pfizer.

Most federal states are planning to set up one to two vaccination centers per administrative district, and then one such center per district and out-of-district city, the newspaper reported, adding that it is also planned to employ mobile vaccination teams.

In the federal cities of Berlin, Hamburg and Bremen, several vaccination centers will be opened. The German capital, in particular, according to the newspaper, is planning to open at least six such centers.

The newspaper added that some centers are expected to be housed at large exhibition halls.

Earlier in November, Pfizer and BioNTech said that phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 vaccine provided the evidence of its ability to prevent the infection with the efficacy rate above 90 percent. The trial showed that only 94 participants out of 43,500 developed the virus. The pharmaceutical giants expect the process of the vaccines' registration under Emergency Use Authorization to start in the United States in November.