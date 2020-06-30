Germany to partly dissolve elite force over far-right links: minister

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Tuesday she has ordered the partial dissolution of the elite KSK commando force, which has come under growing criticism over right-wing extremism in its ranks

The KSK had "become partially independent" from the chain of command, with a "toxic leadership culture" meaning it "cannot continue to exist in its present form," Kramp-Karrenbauer told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.