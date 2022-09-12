UrduPoint.com

Germany To Pay $135Mln To Farmers Affected By Economic Crisis - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 09:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Almost 135 million Euros ($135 million) will be paid by the German government to farmers suffering from high energy prices, supply chain disruptions and other consequences of the Ukraine conflict, Minister of Agriculture Cem Ozdemir said on Monday.

"Starting today, our targeted help will be paid to more than 40,000 farms that have been especially badly hit by risen energy prices," Ozdemir was quoted by RND news portal as saying, adding that farmers will get money already this month.

According to the ministry's plans, some 58 million euros from the help package will be allocated for sow management, with another 13.

4 million euros and 12.7 million euros provided for pork and chicken farms, respectively.

The ministry stated that the finance assistance should compensate around 40% of losses that German farmers have had since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, as each of them could apply for a help of up to 15,000 euros.

In July, the German government already adopted a relief package worth 180 million euros for the country's farmers, with one third of this money coming from the EU help program for the agricultural sector that the EU Commission passed in March 2022.

