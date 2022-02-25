Germany to Pay Highest Price in Stand-Off With Russia - German Politician

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Germany will pay the highest price for following the lead of the United States and the United Kingdom in their stand-off with Russia, which has already resulted in the energy crisis in Europe and crashing markets, Armin-Paulus Hampel, a German politician from the AfD party, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Instead of acting as a mediator in the European interests, Western Europe has been following the US policy that brings neither peace nor security to this continent. Berlin is stupid enough to allow itself to be harnessed to the carts of the Americans (and their European ally in the face of Britain). We are ready to give up the important gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 as well as our grown economic connections with Russia. Germany will bear the highest financial price in this conflict," Hampel said.

The lawmaker called on Berlin to take a more independent position and play a bigger role as a "confident conflict mediator."

"That's what the higher-ups in Washington fear like the devil fears holy water," he added.

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had instructed the country's economy ministry to halt the certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator. The measure followed Russia's recognition of the Donbas breakaway republics.

More "unprecedented and very tough" sanctions were announced after a G7 meeting on Thursday as Russia embarked on a military operation in Ukraine in the wake of Luhansk and Donetsk republics' appeals for help in repelling the aggression of the Ukrainian armed forced.