UrduPoint.com

Germany To Pay Highest Price In Stand-Off With Russia - German Politician

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Germany to Pay Highest Price in Stand-Off With Russia - German Politician

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Germany will pay the highest price for following the lead of the United States and the United Kingdom in their stand-off with Russia, which has already resulted in the energy crisis in Europe and crashing markets, Armin-Paulus Hampel, a German politician from the AfD party, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Instead of acting as a mediator in the European interests, Western Europe has been following the US policy that brings neither peace nor security to this continent. Berlin is stupid enough to allow itself to be harnessed to the carts of the Americans (and their European ally in the face of Britain). We are ready to give up the important gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 as well as our grown economic connections with Russia. Germany will bear the highest financial price in this conflict," Hampel said.

The lawmaker called on Berlin to take a more independent position and play a bigger role as a "confident conflict mediator."

"That's what the higher-ups in Washington fear like the devil fears holy water," he added.

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had instructed the country's economy ministry to halt the certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator. The measure followed Russia's recognition of the Donbas breakaway republics.

More "unprecedented and very tough" sanctions were announced after a G7 meeting on Thursday as Russia embarked on a military operation in Ukraine in the wake of Luhansk and Donetsk republics' appeals for help in repelling the aggression of the Ukrainian armed forced.

Related Topics

Ukraine Water Russia Europe Energy Crisis Washington German Germany Berlin Nord Luhansk Donetsk Lead Price United Kingdom United States Gas Market From

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

6 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

6 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

8 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

8 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

8 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>