Germany to Pay More Into NATO Budget, US to Pay Less - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Germany will pay more into NATO 's budget , the United States will pay less so their contributions will be evened out, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, German media reported that Berlin would put in additional $36 million to match the US contribution.

"It is correct that we have now agreed a new formula for sharing those costs. The US will pay less, Germany will pay more, so now US and Germany will pay the same, roughly 16 percent of NATO's budget," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

Under the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States has repeatedly criticized its NATO allies for not contributing enough to NATO's budget.