Germany to Play Major Role in Implementation of New NATO Defense Plans - Stoltenberg

Germany will play a major role in the implementation of the new regional defense plans being developed by NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Germany will play a major role in the implementation of the new regional defense plans being developed by NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"We are now putting in place new regional plans, with assigned forces and capabilities, and high levels of readiness. Germany will play a major part in this," Stoltenberg told a news conference in Germany.

Stoltenberg also welcomed the adoption of Germany's first-ever national security strategy, which designates Russia as "the biggest threat" to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region. On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the new German national security strategy contradicted Berlin's logic and interests.

In March, Stoltenberg said NATO's Vilnius summit, scheduled for July 11-12, was of particular importance as it would endorse new regional plans for deterrence and defense. Stoltenberg specified that alliance members would conduct more frequent joint exercises, deploy more high-readiness forces, and strengthen command and control structures.

Russia has been reporting unprecedented activity of NATO military near its western borders for several years, which the alliance said was containment of the "Russian aggression." Moscow insisted it was not a threat to any state, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.