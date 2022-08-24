Germany to Prioritize Fuel Cargo on Railways

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Germany has adopted a regulation on rail traffic that gives priority to freight trains carrying crude and coal over other commodities and passenger travel, the transport minister said Wednesday.

"We set up a legal framework that will allow us to act quickly in case we need to prioritize energy transport.

There is a shortage of rail transport, a real run on the railways," Volker Wissing told reporters.

Wissing, of the pro-business FDP party, said this would secure fuel supply to coal-fired power plants and oil refineries as Germany braces for energy shortages in winter.

The measure will be time-limited and apply only in an emergency. It may lead to further delays for passenger trains, Wissing conceded. Military trains carrying weapons to Ukraine will not be affected.