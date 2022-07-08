UrduPoint.com

Germany To Produce 15Mln Electric Vehicles In 8 Years - Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Germany to Produce 15Mln Electric Vehicles in 8 Years - Chancellor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Germany will produce 15 million electric vehicles by 2030, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, stressing the importance of national battery production for these vehicles.

Scholz took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Volkswagen battery plant in the German city of Salzgitter.

"We want 15 million electric vehicles on German roads by 2030. We want added value and jobs to stay here in Germany and Europe. We want to manage climate change and at the same time remain an industrial country.

So it is obvious that we need our own production of battery cells here in Europe, here in Germany and here in Salzgitter," Scholz said.

Scholz noted that most German companies believed that batteries for electric vehicles could be "purchased in Asia at any time as needed." However, since the COVID-19 pandemic and the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, it became clear that reliance on global supply chains in some strategic areas means great risk, he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe German Vehicles Germany Same Volkswagen Asia Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

49 minutes ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

49 minutes ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

49 minutes ago
 Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of ..

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of rains, floods

1 hour ago
 Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final ..

Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final spot

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate ..

Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate killings by Indian forces in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.