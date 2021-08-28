Germany to Provide 70Mln COVID-19 Shots to Africa - Chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Germany will supply 70 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to African countries this year, instead of the previously promised 30 million, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"The COVAX mechanism will be strengthened: Germany can supply not 30 million doses, but 70 million this year," Merkel told a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa summit.

The participants of the summit, aimed at attracting private investments in the African continent, agreed that vaccines should become available to African populations as soon as possible, she added.

The G20 conference on Africa went from Thursday through Friday.

The COVAX Facility is a global initiative responsible for the distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines worldwide.