Open Menu

Germany To Provide Kiev With $770Mln Aid Package, Including Patriot Systems - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Germany to Provide Kiev With $770Mln Aid Package, Including Patriot Systems - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Germany will provide a 700 million euro ($770 million) military aid package to Ukraine, that will include providing two patriot systems to Kiev, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday.

"It was on short time made decision of the German Government to make that package again (military support package towards Ukraine Germany announced earlier) about almost 700 million Euros which means Marders (infantry fighting vehicle) and Leopards and ammunitions and Patriot (air defense systems) and so on, so its anther really huge package all together we will have spent more than 17 billion euros," Pistorius said at 2023 NATO Public Forum during NATO Heads of State Summit in Vilnius.

Later, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed this information.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine German Vehicle Germany Vilnius Kiev Euro All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

26 minutes ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

26 minutes ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

26 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

48 minutes ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

55 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

1 hour ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

2 hours ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

2 hours ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World