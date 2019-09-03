UrduPoint.com
Germany To Provide Sudan With Over $16Mln Support During Transitional Period - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:04 PM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Germany will allocate 15 million Euros ($16.4 million) to support Sudan during the three-year transitional period under the rule of the newly formed Sovereign Council, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced on Tuesday.

"Germany will support Sudan's projects in the coming period with 15 million euros," Maas said at a joint press conference with Sudanese Prime Minister of the Transitional Government Abdalla Hamdok.

He added that his country was ready to "support Sudan's needs in the coming periods."

Maas revealed Germany's efforts to improve the economic situation in Sudan by "discussing developments in Sudan at the end of this month at the United Nations.

"

On April 11, Sudan experienced a military coup following four months of the anti-government protests. Sudan's military overthrew and then imprisoned long-time President Omar Bashir. After a wave of further protests and difficult talks between the military and civil bodies, a spokesman for the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Faki Suleiman, said on Tuesday that the composition of the Transitional Government, led by Hamdok, would be announced within 48 hours.

More Stories From World

