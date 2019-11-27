Germany to Provide Ukraine With $936,000 for Humanitarian Projects - Reports

Germany will help fund charity projects in Ukraine in 2020 by providing $936,000 worth of financial aid to the Adventist Church's humanitarian wing, the German Embassy told media on Wednesday

"The assistance will be available to people in Ukraine's east who have suffered from the prolonged conflict the most," read a statement quoted by Ukrayinska Pravda, a Ukrainian online newspaper.

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency plans to support those most vulnerable, including the disabled, the elderly, big families, displaced persons and people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Five years of conflict between government forces and pro-independence rebels in eastern Ukraine has killed some 13,000 people. The UN Refugee Agency estimates that close to 1.5 million were displaced in 2018.