UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Push For EU Entry Talks With North Macedonia - Maas

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Germany to Push for EU Entry Talks With North Macedonia - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Germany wants the European Union to start entry talks with North Macedonia and will push its partners to give the process a go-ahead, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

"Germany has been in a close exchange with its EU partners and will intensively push for the soonest start of accession talks with North Macedonia," he was quoted as saying by his ministry on Twitter.

Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski met this week with his French counterpart at a forum in Paris where Emmanuel Macron told him he had suggested a new admission process to EU members.

Maas, who was in the Macedonian capital of Skopje for talks with senior officials, told reporters he had not received Macron's "non-paper" on EU enlargement, which reportedly has Western Balkans in mind.

The top German diplomat stressed that whatever ideas it contained Germany would not want the admission procedure to be changed for North Macedonia and Albania, which face resistance from northern Europe.

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Twitter German European Union Germany Paris Skopje Albania Macedonia From Top

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed to present UAE fraternity model to ..

1 hour ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘ ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sa ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrd ..

2 hours ago

Participation of Emirati girls in National and Res ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.