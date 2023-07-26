Germany to Ramp Up Domestic Hydrogen Production by 2030 Amid Gas Crunch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Germany updated the national hydrogen strategy on Wednesday to double domestic production capacity by 2030 as it looks to speed up the fossil fuel exit amid stubbornly high natural gas prices.

"By 2030, the Federal government wants to build 10 gigawatts' worth of electrolysis capacity. This is provisionally enough to cover 30-50% of Germany's hydrogen needs," the cabinet said in an update.

The 2020 National Hydrogen Strategy set the 2030 goal at 5 gigawatts. Hydrogen is considered a greener alternative to natural gas because its production is less carbon intensive.

Greens' Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters that Germany would produce a third of its hydrogen domestically and import the rest.

It is researching opportunities for collaborating with Australia, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and a host of African nations on generation and import.

A hydrogen network spanning over 11,000 kilometers (6,800 miles) will be built by 2032 to connect hydrogen suppliers and consumers, specifically in the metal and chemical industries and transport.

The coalition government sees hydrogen as crucial for achieving its climate neutrality goals and turning Europe's industrial powerhouse into a "hydrogen economy" after it slashed gas imports last year in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.