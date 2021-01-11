UrduPoint.com
Germany To Receive 1st Batch Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine On Monday - Health Minister

Mon 11th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday that the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US pharmaceutical company Moderna would arrive in the country later in the day.

"The [vaccine will be] delivered to Germany today and will be distributed to the Federal states by tomorrow, after which we will be able to start vaccination," Spahn said while aired by ZDF broadcaster.

The health minister added there would be no option to choose between the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines due to the latter's scarcity.

Germany is expected to receive approximately two million doses of Moderna jab in the first three months of 2021, and 50 million doses within a year.

The European country began a mass vaccination campaign on December 27 as part of an EU-wide strategy to curb the spread of the virus. Germany received its first batch of 1.3 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses and has secured an extra 5.3 million due by mid-February.

