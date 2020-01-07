Germany to Redeploy Some Troops From Iraq Amid Tensions - Reports

Germany will move some of its already small military contingent from Iraq to neighboring countries in the wake of the killing of an Iranian general in Baghdad, media said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Germany will move some of its already small military contingent from Iraq to neighboring countries in the wake of the killing of an Iranian general in Baghdad, media said Tuesday.

The foreign and defense ministers informed the German parliament about their decision to "temporarily slim down" military presence in Iraq late on Monday, in a memo seen by the public broadcaster ARD.

German soldiers are primarily stationed at the international coalition's headquarters in Baghdad and in the city of Taji to the north, where 32 German personnel help to train Iraqi forces.

"Soldiers stationed there [at both locations] will be redeployed to Jordan and Kuwait in the near future," the message reportedly read.

The Iraqi parliament voted Sunday to obligate the government to end foreign military presence in Iraq after the United States killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump. Iran has vowed revenge.