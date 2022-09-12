Germany to Refrain From Unilateral Arms Supplies to Kiev - Chancellor

Germany remains true to its original position and will not take unilateral actions on supplies of arms, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, to Ukraine, without the approval of its NATO allies, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Germany remains true to its original position and will not take unilateral actions on supplies of arms, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, to Ukraine, without the approval of its NATO allies, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

In early September, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked Scholz to supply Kiev with Leopard 2 battle tanks. The German leader did not promise any deliveries of the tanks to Kiev, German newspaper Welt reported, citing sources in the Ukrainian government. The negotiations on the issue were "general and vague," according to the media outlet.

"We remain committed to the position that the German government has upheld from the very beginning, and this will also be our position in the future, namely: there will be no unilateral actions by Germany," Scholz said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, when asked whether Berlin plans to supply Kiev with Leopard 2 tanks.

In late August, German media reported that Kiev had repeatedly asked Berlin to supply it with additional weapons but so far without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal to provide heavy military aid to Ukraine, in particular, by the fact that the German armed forces needed weapons to fulfill allied obligations in NATO.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.