UrduPoint.com

Germany To Refrain From Unilateral Arms Supplies To Kiev - Chancellor

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Germany to Refrain From Unilateral Arms Supplies to Kiev - Chancellor

Germany remains true to its original position and will not take unilateral actions on supplies of arms, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, to Ukraine, without the approval of its NATO allies, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Germany remains true to its original position and will not take unilateral actions on supplies of arms, including Leopard 2 battle tanks, to Ukraine, without the approval of its NATO allies, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

In early September, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked Scholz to supply Kiev with Leopard 2 battle tanks. The German leader did not promise any deliveries of the tanks to Kiev, German newspaper Welt reported, citing sources in the Ukrainian government. The negotiations on the issue were "general and vague," according to the media outlet.

"We remain committed to the position that the German government has upheld from the very beginning, and this will also be our position in the future, namely: there will be no unilateral actions by Germany," Scholz said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, when asked whether Berlin plans to supply Kiev with Leopard 2 tanks.

In late August, German media reported that Kiev had repeatedly asked Berlin to supply it with additional weapons but so far without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal to provide heavy military aid to Ukraine, in particular, by the fact that the German armed forces needed weapons to fulfill allied obligations in NATO.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February April August September Media From Government

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan notification's sus ..

Election Commission of Pakistan notification's suspension limited to one MNA: Is ..

56 seconds ago
 Standing Committee on Religious Affairs visits ETP ..

Standing Committee on Religious Affairs visits ETPB, reviews its performance

58 seconds ago
 Minister directs to start beautification work in c ..

Minister directs to start beautification work in city Lahore

1 minute ago
 Opposition in KP assembly concerned over security ..

Opposition in KP assembly concerned over security situation in province

1 minute ago
 LUMHS team provides medical facilities to flood vi ..

LUMHS team provides medical facilities to flood victims in Manjhand area

4 minutes ago
 Norway 'sceptical' about gas price cap

Norway 'sceptical' about gas price cap

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.