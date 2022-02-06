Germany to Reject Nord Stream 2 in Event of Escalation Around Ukraine - Envoy to Poland

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Germany will refuse to put into operation the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the event of escalation around Ukraine, and is prepared for losses the country will incur over sanctions against Russia, the German ambassador to Poland, Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, said Sunday.

"I cannot imagine gas flowing through Nord Stream 2 after Russia attacks Ukraine," the diplomat told Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

He went on to argue that European leaders should not clearly state measures they are willing to take in response to a potential breakout of hostilities so as to "let the Kremlin remain in uncertainty."

Nevertheless, the ambassador went on, repercussions concerning the pipeline should be clear, as this issue is of paramount importance both for Poland and for other countries.

"We also know that imposing sanctions will be costly for us, because our involvement in the Russian market is high. But we are ready to make sacrifices to prevent something incomparably worse: the war," Freytag von Loringhoven said.

Ukraine and the US, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas in Europe, oppose the project. Russia has repeatedly urged the West to stop politicizing Nord Stream 2, which was completed on September 10, saying that it is a commercial project beneficial to both Russia and the European Union.