UrduPoint.com

Germany To Reject Nord Stream 2 In Event Of Escalation Around Ukraine - Envoy To Poland

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Germany to Reject Nord Stream 2 in Event of Escalation Around Ukraine - Envoy to Poland

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Germany will refuse to put into operation the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the event of escalation around Ukraine, and is prepared for losses the country will incur over sanctions against Russia, the German ambassador to Poland, Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, said Sunday.

"I cannot imagine gas flowing through Nord Stream 2 after Russia attacks Ukraine," the diplomat told Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

He went on to argue that European leaders should not clearly state measures they are willing to take in response to a potential breakout of hostilities so as to "let the Kremlin remain in uncertainty."

Nevertheless, the ambassador went on, repercussions concerning the pipeline should be clear, as this issue is of paramount importance both for Poland and for other countries.

"We also know that imposing sanctions will be costly for us, because our involvement in the Russian market is high. But we are ready to make sacrifices to prevent something incomparably worse: the war," Freytag von Loringhoven said.

Ukraine and the US, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas in Europe, oppose the project. Russia has repeatedly urged the West to stop politicizing Nord Stream 2, which was completed on September 10, saying that it is a commercial project beneficial to both Russia and the European Union.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German European Union Germany Nord Poland September Gas Sunday Market Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

8 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

16 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

16 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

16 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>