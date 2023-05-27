UrduPoint.com

Germany To Relocate Patriot Systems From Slovakia To Lithuania - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Germany will relocate its Patriot air defense systems from Slovakia to Lithuania to enhance the security of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, the country's defense ministry said on Friday.

"At the request of the alliance, Germany will make a significant contribution to the protection of the NATO summit in the Lithuanian city of Vilnius in July 2023 ... To ensure ground-based air defense, we will move our Patriot units from Slovakia to Lithuania together with auxiliary units from Poland. The multinational air and missile defense task force in Slovakia will thus be terminated," the ministry said in a statement.

Slovakia's security will remain an important issue for Germany in the future, and Berlin will continue to contribute to its defense by participating in multinational task forces, donating several MANTIS modular air defense systems to Slovakia and participating in a ring exchange of 15 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks, the ministry said.

Besides, Germany has already started training Slovak soldiers at its military bases.

"In addition, we have offered to support Slovakia's air defense by policing its airspace with our air force," the statement read.

German media group Funke reported in April that Berlin allegedly intends to dismantle its Patriot air defense units on the eastern borders of Poland and Slovakia as early as 2023, after the relevant agreements expire. The German Defense Ministry said at the time that the reports were false and that there had been no political decisions on the relocation and the date of withdrawal of the air defense systems.

