Germany To Remain VItal Partner For US Whoever Wins President Election - Vice-Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Germany to Remain VItal Partner for US Whoever Wins President Election - Vice-Chancellor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The United States will remain an important partner for Germany whoever wins the US presidential election, German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday, the next day after the US presidential election.

"The US will remain an important partner for us, whatever results the election comes to, but the important thing for us is that everything is counter ... within the procedure for the democratic elections," Scholz said.

