Germany to reopen religious institutions: govt source

Germany is poised to reopen churches, mosques and synagogues for religious services, but under stringent conditions to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus, according to a government source on Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Germany is poised to reopen churches, mosques and synagogues for religious services, but under stringent conditions to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus, according to a government source on Thursday.

The number of participants will be limited and attendees will have to keep a distance from each other, according to a plan to be approved by Chancellor Angela Merkel and premiers of Germany's 16 states when they hold a conference later on Thursday.