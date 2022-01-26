Germany to Resume Certification of Nord Stream 2 Operator Once Verifies Documents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The certification of the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline section will resume after the completion of the transfer of the main assets of the German subsidiary and verification of the completeness of the documentation, the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) told Sputnik.

Nord Stream 2 AG announced earlier that it had established a subsidiary, Gas for Europe GmbH, for certification under German law. The new entity will become the owner and operator of the 54-kilometer section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters.

Nord Stream 2 AG pointed out that the establishment of a subsidiary was a prerequisite for certification in accordance with the German Energy Law.

"The certification process will be suspended until the transfer of fixed assets and personal funds to the subsidiary is completed, and the completeness of the documents of the subsidiary is verified by the Federal Network Agency," the German regulator said.

The regulator did not specify possible timing for the resumption of the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator.