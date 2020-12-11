Germany to Resume Expulsion of Syrians Posing Security Risks From 2021 - Bavarian Official

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Germany will lift a ban on the expulsion of Syrian migrants who pose a threat to the national security or have committed crimes to their homeland starting 2021, Joachim Herrmann, the interior minister of the southern German Federal state of Bavaria, said on Friday.

Since 2012, Berlin has not deported Syrian migrants, who committed serious crimes or are considered by the competent authorities to pose a threat to public order, to the war-torn country. About 90 Syrians living in Germany are currently classified by law enforcement agencies as posing a security threat.

"It is obvious that the suspension of expulsion provided for by December 31 ends, this means that the usual regime comes into force again, that each individual case will be considered separately, namely, whether it is possible, whether it is justified, with the observance of human rights," Herrmann said following a conference of German interior ministers.

Though the situation in the middle Eastern country remained tense, Syrian refugees from neighboring nations are already returning to their homeland, the minister added.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces led by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. The war has devastated the country, forcing millions of Syrians to flee and seek refuge abroad.

With assistance from Russia, the Syrian government troops have now regained most of the country's territory formally controlled by the rebels. As of now, Damascus focuses on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis, as well as the return of refugees.