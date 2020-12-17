UrduPoint.com
Germany To Roll Out Coronavirus Vaccine On December 27 - Health Authority

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Germany to Roll Out Coronavirus Vaccine on December 27 - Health Authority

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) German states have been told to prepare for mass vaccinations against coronavirus starting December 27, the Berlin Senate's health authority announced Wednesday.

"Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has informed health ministers at the conference about the pending approval and delivery of the BioNTech vaccine.

This means that vaccines against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 will be rolled out in the federal states on 27.12," a statement read.

The priority will be given to senior citizens in care homes, the city authority added. The European Medicines Agency, which authorizes the use of new drugs across the European Union, said it would meet on December 21 to discuss whether to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

