Germany to scrap strict Easter virus shutdown: govt source

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states will reverse their plan to toughen virus shutdown measures over Easter, a government source told AFP on Wednesday.

The leaders had agreed at a meeting on Monday that almost all shops were to be closed from April 1 to 5, with only grocers allowed to open on Saturday, April 3.

But at a crisis meeting on Wednesday amid fierce criticism of the measure, the leaders agreed instead to ask the public to stay at home over the Easter weekend, the source said.