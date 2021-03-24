UrduPoint.com
Germany To Scrap Strict Easter Virus Shutdown: Govt Source

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:34 PM

Germany to scrap strict Easter virus shutdown: govt source

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states will reverse their plan to toughen virus shutdown measures over Easter, a government source told AFP on Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states will reverse their plan to toughen virus shutdown measures over Easter, a government source told AFP on Wednesday.

The leaders had agreed at a meeting on Monday that almost all shops were to be closed from April 1 to 5, with only grocers allowed to open on Saturday, April 3.

But at a crisis meeting on Wednesday amid fierce criticism of the measure, the leaders agreed instead to ask the public to stay at home over the Easter weekend, the source said.

