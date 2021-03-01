Germany to Send 15,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Czech Republic - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Germany's states of Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia will deliver 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Czech Republic, German broadcaster MDR reported on Sunday, citing Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer.

Earlier in the day, Czech President Milos Zeman said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for supplies of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Kretschmer did not specify which vaccines exactly would be supplied to the Czech Republic, but according to the report, the Czech government will be free to decide how to distribute the vaccines among its population.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with delays in shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to the country, which he said hindered the national immunization campaign, especially among priority groups such as front-line medical staff and people aged over 80.

The Czech Republic launched its mass vaccination campaign in December. The country has seen increasing infection rates in recent weeks, with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases having surpassed 1.2 million, including over 20,300 death. This includes 7,798 cases recorded over the past day.