UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Send 15,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Czech Republic - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Germany to Send 15,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Czech Republic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Germany's states of Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia will deliver 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Czech Republic, German broadcaster MDR reported on Sunday, citing Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer.

Earlier in the day, Czech President Milos Zeman said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for supplies of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Kretschmer did not specify which vaccines exactly would be supplied to the Czech Republic, but according to the report, the Czech government will be free to decide how to distribute the vaccines among its population.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with delays in shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to the country, which he said hindered the national immunization campaign, especially among priority groups such as front-line medical staff and people aged over 80.

The Czech Republic launched its mass vaccination campaign in December. The country has seen increasing infection rates in recent weeks, with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases having surpassed 1.2 million, including over 20,300 death. This includes 7,798 cases recorded over the past day.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin Czech Republic December Sunday Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

1 hour ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

3 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

4 hours ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic ..

4 hours ago

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investmen ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.