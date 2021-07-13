UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Send 1.5Mln Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine To Ukraine - Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:29 AM

Germany to Send 1.5Mln Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine to Ukraine - Merkel

Germany will provide Ukraine with 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Germany will provide Ukraine with 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"I am glad that today we can pledge 1.5 million doses of vaccine in our fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first step," she said before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Germany Angela Merkel Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

1 minute ago

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Vene ..

1 minute ago

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

11 minutes ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

11 minutes ago

Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.