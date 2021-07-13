Germany to Send 1.5Mln Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine to Ukraine - Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany will provide Ukraine with 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Germany will provide Ukraine with 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"I am glad that today we can pledge 1.5 million doses of vaccine in our fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first step," she said before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.