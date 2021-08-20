Germany to Send 2 Evacuation Helicopters to Remote Afghan Areas - Defense Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Germany will deploy two helicopters to Afghanistan to assist the military mission, including the evacuation of German citizens from dangerous hard-to-reach zones, German Ministry of Defense representative Arne Collatz said on Friday.

"We have informed the parliament that we are preparing two helicopters to send them today to the operation site and to deploy them as soon as possible," Collatz stated.

The helicopters will be used to expand the capacity of the German troops and to rescue individuals from some dangerous remote zones, the defense ministry representative added.